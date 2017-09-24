Farewell to NewsVine...

I figured I'd try to get this out for the final week, but will still be here til they turn the lights off.

Funny how changes seem to come in waves sometimes. When I sobered up 13 years ago, I was making so many changes in myself that the divorce was with more of an "Okay, I agree that we might as well take care of that while we're at it" mood than any kind of mourning or resistance that some people go through.

Then life gradually settled into a new norm, with the occasional new thing added here and there as kids grew up and I found new things like the 'Vine for my spare time.

But such norms are defined by the times of change that bracket them. That's a good thing. Too much time without change is stagnation ( or an indicator that you're dead ).

The past year has been another one full of changes. My fiancee's mother passed away a little over a year ago, and we moved ( which, in the summer of last year, would not have been on any list of possibilities ) to help her father. Obviously a lot of changes involved in that. My son was also starting college, and I had been considering changing jobs after being at the same place for 12 years and was tired of the BS. I ended up getting rid of a lot of things that I had once seemed so important as part of the moving process. With all that, I guess it shouldn't have been surprising that the 'Vine, which has been an almost daily thing for me for 9 years, was getting shut down. Such a thing would fit the pattern.

I'll miss the 'Vine, and some of the people here. Hopefully, I'll be able to find some place or places among the new hangouts people are heading to next month so I won't have to miss too many of you. If you have any suggestions that I might have missed on other seeds, please leave them so I can check out options.

Now, on to the thank you's...

First off, I want to thank those who took the other side in good, honest debates. We may not have agreed, but the mental exercise of debate is what got me interested in the 'Vine to begin with. If it weren't for you guys, I probably wouldn't have stuck around for the rest.

Next, I want to thank all those I consider friends here, official ( back when we had a "friends" feature before 2.0 ) and not, still here or moved on, still "with us" and departed. I had fun with a lot of you here, and you have all had some influence ( some good, some not so much, you know who you are ;) ) that will always have with me. I'll continue leave individual thank you's to each of you over the next week as I run into you guys as opportunity allows so as not to seem to be excluding anyone here.

The one 'Viner I do want to thank individually is Soph. She was the first one to send a NV friend request when I was a noob. While I have never been much for emailing people here and such, that invite was the little bit of a nudge that made me feel like I could participate fully, not just reluctantly make the occasional timid comment.

And finally, I'm going to join in the trend of posting musical selections for farewells to the 'Vine...

First, the first song played after midnight, at a friend's request, at the Fake Millennium New Year's Eve party I had in 2000:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pl3vxEudif8

And one I was reminded of when watching a movie last week. It seemed appropriate, since I plan on not saving my articles and such, just letting things go "boom" and be gone. Maybe it's the Zen influence...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bISIrij7zAw

Happy trails, Blessed be, and remember: "No matter where you go, there you are."