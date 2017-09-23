Thank You, Conservative 'Viners

I used to have a somewhat negative opinion of the GOP. Growing up, I saw the Reagan Administration's acts ranging from the ridiculous ( "ketchup is a vegetable" ) to the baffling ( who actually thought it was a bright idea to sell weapons to Iran while we were still pissed at them over the hostages and they considered us "the Great Satan", especially when we were also supplying arms to Iraq during that war? ).

My first experience with GOP backstabbing came up when George Voinovich ran for governor of Ohio. I knew about his track record in Cleveland and did not want to see him do the same to the whole state. When a friend of mine brought up Voinovich's promise to be "the Education Governor", I told him that I agreed that he would be...in the same way that Yamamoto was the "Pearl Harbor Admiral". He won, though one of his first actions was to cut the budget for all 13 state universities by 30%.

It has been over 2 decades since then, and over the last 9 years I have not only had news about the GOP's actions in DC and elsewhere, but a better look at the individual voters and supporters of the GOP who show up here on the "Vine to give me a better idea of what they are all about. I just wanted to thank you for all you have shared over that time, your lessons about what and how conservatives really think, and let you know what you have taught me about your views and thought processes with a few examples.

- If action causing discomfort is done to someone from the Middle East who's imprisoned without trial, it's "enhanced interrogation". If the same action is done by members of a church to someone who is LGBT, it's "therapy" protected by "Freedom of Religion". If someone overseas does the exact same thing to one of our soldiers, it's "torture".

- Refusing to accept salary as president is a noble act of patriotism, even if weekly trips to golf courses in other states and keeping the First Family in other locations blows Secret Service funds that covered previous presidents for years in under 6 months.

- Tim McVeigh, the IRA, the Olympic bomber, abortion clinic bombers, and Scott Roeder were all Muslims, since "all terrorists are Muslim". Those who do acknowledge that these were not Muslims still tend to not to criticize them in the same way as they expect moderate Muslims to denounce terrorists using that religion as an excuse.

- A fake bloody head shown in a picture to protest a white president is a "terrorist threat". Lynchings in effigy iof a black president is protected Freedom of Expression.

- Infidelity is only bad when Democrats do it. For Republicans, it's at least tolerable enough to allow someone to run for president after he explains "patriotism" drove him to it ( Newt ), or actually get elected to office again after he marries the mistress ( Mark "Appalachian Trail" Sanford ).

- The "right to life" does not apply to walking, breathing, talking human beings.

- Paying attention to history, like how we supported the Mujaheddin, some of whom later became Al Qaeda, with intent to not repeat it is "blaming America first".

- Just because your bullshit was disproven doesn't mean you shouldn't repeat it over and over and over. Eventually people will believe it if it's repeated often enough.

- Unarmed black kids killed by police are "thugs". Armed white ranchers who refuse to pay fees owed for using public lands threatening to shoot federal agents are "heroes".

- Male politicians who publicly make statements that demonstrate they have no clue about female anatomy and physiology are still qualified to have a say in setting policy regarding womens' health.

And then there's the influence of the religious conservatives.

- "Traditional marriage" and "traditional family values" are the bedrock of our society, but apparently so fragile that a couple with the wrong gender combination moving into the neighborhood can wreck it in seconds.

- Constantly slandering LGBT, and suggesting such lovely ideas as containing them behind an electric fence until they die ( kinda sounds like a Nazi concentration camp to me ) isn't hate speech, so the SPLC is out of line.

- If tax money from non-Christians is used to pay for Christian schools via vouchers, that's okay. If tax money from Christians is used to pay for Muslim schools via the same system, it's an imposition on the Christians' Freedom of Religion.

- Non-Christians shouldn't make a scene when Christian prayer is done at publicly-funded events. Christians who walk out or make a scene when non-Christian prayers are done at the same kind of events is okay, though. No double-standard in that at all.

- Boycotting a store over their spokesperson being LGBT is okay. Boycotting a bakery because they won't serve LGBT is "persecution".

- Funds being "fungible" is only an issue when dealing with Planned Parenthood, not when dealing with the potential for unconstitutional use of government funds for churches' PR/recruiting efforts via "Faith-Based Initiatives".

- Even establishing a long history of infidelity ( such as leaving the first wife to marry a mistress, then leaving that second wife for another mistress ) can be erased completely by just saying "God forgave me". Once you do that, no mere mortal has any valid reason to doubt your integrity.

- It is not acceptable to work on compromises like standardizing comprehensive sex education or making birth control readily available to lower the demand for abortion. Trying to shut down clinics by eliminating the need for them is crazy talk.

- A Muslim cab driver refusing for religious reasons to carry a customer's bag with a ham puts an unreasonable burden on that customer and should be fired. A "Christian" who is smart enough to become a pharmacist but doesn't realize that his job description includes filling prescriptions for birth control should have "conscience clause" exemptions to be allowed to keep his job.

- One can be a good "Christian" by quoting everyone in the Bible but Jesus ( except when caught in the hotel room with a hooker and expecting the forgiveness and understanding that you denied others ).

These are just what I could recall at the moment and get down with the time available ( while it's the last full weekend for the "Vine, it's also a busy weekend here ).

Anyhow, Thanks again, conservative 'Viners, for all you've taught me about conservatism and religious conservatism. You have convinced me that unless there's a helluva change in your party, your opposition will have a hard time making you into the lesser of two evils that will get my vote in the future.

Final note: If I am blocked from a nation, I will block them from further posts as soon as I notice them. Though I'm not an Admin in any nation, I will pick up for the slack for any Nation admins who allow blatant trolling, inflammatory comments, etc. and will be as selective in doing so as I damn well see fit.