And the Ignore List Just Keeps Growing

I was going to respond to a comment in the American Patriots nation and was surprised to find that, with no previous notice, I was blocked!

Of course, the nation admins have a right to block whoever they like for whatever reason they like, so I'm not going to suggest that they change the situation.

What I will do is what I've done before: block every single person who supports that kind of echo-chamber mentality by being a part of that nation. As I went through the list of members, I noticed some of them were folks who'd complained about "censorship" on the 'Vine, including some that I have defended when they had been threatened with having comments deleted. So, I stand up for your right to speak within the CoH and am repaid with being blocked.

With such a disdain for Freedom of Speech, and willingness to pay back people who defend you even though we disagree, with that kind of backstabbing, your "Patriotism" is a type I can do without. Your use of the word and claiming to honor those who served and fought for our rights is an insult.

So, if you're a member of that nation who replies to one of my comments in another nation, don't pat yourself on the back. My lack of response is not because you scored a zinger that I have no answer to.

It's because your nation's actions have made it so that your words are not worth noticing.