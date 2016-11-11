Even If You Don't Like Trump, Think Again About Impeachment

Less than a week after the election, and already we have many people talking about trying to get Trump impeached or forced to resign. While I don't deny that four years of Trump is likely to cause a lot of damage and embarrassment for the majority of Americans ( he did not win the popular vote ), I'd like to point out that impeaching him could make things even worse for those folks.

Have you ever had that sci-fi, alternate-reality question posed to you about whether or not you'd kill Hitler brought up? The idea is that if you could go back in time and kill him before the 1930s, you'd undo all the damage he did.

My answer to that has always been "No". Yes, he killed millions, including about 10 million in the concentration camps, but if given a time machine and the means and opportunity to erase all of that from history I would still let him live. Sound insane? I think too many people who say they would have killed him don't bother looking beyond Hitler himself to see how much worse history could have been.

The social and political factors that allowed Hitler to take power were there, and would have been even without him. He joined an existing Nazi party, and didn't start it. If he were not there, someone else would have been and they would have taken advantage of nationalist and anti-Semitic sentiments that were already in place along with German resentment at being pretty much the only ones blamed and forced to pay for World War I. Killing Hitler before that time would not have stopped any of that, and probably wouldn't affect the Nazis' rise to power.

From there, someone else in Hitler's place may very well have not made the same mistakes he did. A smaller example is his ordering what ended up being the misuse of the Me-262. The jet was designed to intercept bombers, but he overrode his planners and ordered ot to be converted into a tank-buster.

On a larger scale, the course of the war and all of history after could have been very different if Hitler ( or, if he was killed by a well-intended time traveller with a narrow view of history ) had not declared war on the US ( he could have not done so, leaving America focused on the Pacific for a while ). Another German leader could have been more patient, focusing on England before going against Russia while developing nuclear capability and a transatlantic bomber ( which the Nazis were planning even before the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor ). Imagine if we had secured the Pacific and not been drawn into the war in Europe. England fallen so we have no starting point for European bases and Russia clobbered if not defeated by a focused Nazi invasion, and the German declaration of war being a nuke dropped by a trans-Atlantic bomber or a towed nuclear descendant of the V-2 hitting New York.

Hitler was not the worst we could have faced.

Today, Trump is not the worst president for the majority who voted against him. Impeaching him could give us the real worst-case scenario. If Trump is impeached, then Pence or even Paul Ryan could sit in the Oval Office.

Trump's ego may make him troublesome to a lot of us, but it's also likely to make him more difficult to the GOP establishment than a lot of us may think at first. The GOP can't rely on him to follow the party line as much as they would if Pence replaced him. He also doesn't give any indication of being as dedicated as Pence and others in the GOP to inject as much of the Bible into our laws as Pence and others in the GOP, which gives at least a chance that they would have to convince him to sign legislation that includes further eroding of the separation of Church and State. Pence would need no such convincing.

It's obvious that Trump will not be Clinton. What's less obvious is that he's also no Pence or Santorum, and that because of who's next in line we may want him to stay for the next for years ( especially if we can get a Dem majority in the House and Senate in 2018 ) if the Electoral College doesn't pull off an unprecedented coup that takes the popular vote into account over tradition.

Should we just sit back and accept Trump without question? No. We should still do what we can within the law to oppose him and the GOP ( or anyone, for that matter ) when they attempt something that harms Americans, and instead of wallowing over Clinton's loss we should act and take the opportunities we have to control the damage that is coming, including not impeaching someone who isn't guaranteed to rubber-stamp anything and everything from a GOP congress, before those chances are taken away from us.