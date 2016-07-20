Donald Trump supporter Milo Yiannopoulos banned from Twitter for trolling Leslie Jones  | Daily Mail Online

Twitter has permanently banned prominent conservative journalist and Trump supporter Milo Yiannopoulos for allegedly encouraging his followers to troll Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones.

Earlier this week she quit the social media platform, saying: 'I leave Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart.All this cause I did a movie.You can hate the movie but the s*** I got today...wrong.'

Yiannopoulos, tech editor with Breitbart, had defended himself, tweeting: 'It's not racist to point out that a movie f***ing sucks' and accused Jones of 'playing the victim'.