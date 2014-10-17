OK, You Blocked Me From Your Echo Chamber. Now What?

I made a comment yesterday as a visitor in one of the the GOP "echo chamber" nations, pointing out that someone who suggested that liberals rely on fearmongering had apparently missed their own party's examples of that very same act in the 2008 election campaign and the buildup to the Iraq invasion. I was even careful to avoid any use of any variation of the word "hypocrisy" to avoid any whining about CoH violations.

Now, admittedly I was a "visitor" in "hostile territory", but what about that warrants blocking? Are the Admins and members of that nation so incapable of attempting to counter a point made ( or, God forbid, admit that I had one ) that they automatically resort to blocking someone rather than assemble even a random string of off-topic FNC catchphrases in an actual response?

The thing is, just not reading anything in the nation, or responding in other nations as some others have, just doesn't seem like a satisfying idea. They still make their way into whatever nations they're not blocked from and make comments there.

Enough is enough. I'm done dealing with those who have complained about "censorship" and now hypocritically engage in it. I have taken the time to put every member of the GOP Viners nation on the iggy list.

Every.

Single.

One.

That's not censorship, everyone else can see what you have to say. I'm also not going to engage in any other actions that would make me a hypocrite, like sending BS reports claiming CoH violations. I'm simply not allowing my screen to be cluttered with comments from people whose nation Admins consider blocking for no reason to be acceptable.

The good news is that I won't have to repeat the facts on some subjects to those GOPV members who have consistently ignored those facts in the past. It helps me avoid further episodes of fitting Einstein's definition of "insanity".

There are, however, some GOPV members who I have actually respected, ones who actually engage in debate instead of tossing out the usual "squirrel!" responses and such. The thing is that their membership in that nation and support of the attitude ( or, at the least, enabling ) of the Admins there who decided to block me makes them part of the problem as well.

So, GOP Viners, while I'm sure you could care less about my not daring to ask for the the option to make a comment any more in your sacred territory where your Admins can't show the backbone needed to actually allow any questioning of their dogma, there's a flip side to this as well: their decision has denied you any reasonable claim to take future lack of response to your comments and replies to my comments as any kind of "See? I made such a solid argument that he won't counter it!"

Pat yourself on the back if you want, it's bullshit. By being a member of a nation that automatically blocks any questioning or dissent, you have made yourself not worth acknowledging in any way, in any and all nations, not just your little echo chamber.