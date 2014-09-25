Supporters see role for A-10 in ISIS fight | TheHill

Supporters of the A-10 “Warthog” fighter say the Pentagon should halt plans to scrap the jet, saying it is needed in the campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Pentagon has pushed for years to retire the A-10, which provides close air support for troops on the ground in battle, anticipating the need for more advanced aircraft in future ground wars.

But as military leaders acknowledge that U.S. troops in Iraq could face combat against ISIS militants, the A-10’s backers say it is not a good time to replace the popular jet.

“Defeating ISIS will require effective close air support — not just dropping bombs from high altitude on isolated targets —and there is no better CAS aircraft than the A-10,” said Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.).