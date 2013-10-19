Not a News Article...Asking for Help with UK History.

I apologize in advance if this is seen as "inappropriate use of the Nation" and will not complain if Admins decide to delete it.

I have an art project in mind and need some help with suggestions from people who know more about the history of Britain than I do. I figured with the emphasis on the UK here, this would be a good place to ask for ideas.

My fiancee's father is very proud of his British heritage ( he even, as a joke, has a bottle of something or other reserved and set aside "in case The Queen happens to visit"...I don't get it, but if someone could explain that supposed tradition... ) and I want to make a gift for him. The idea is a poster-size map on parchment with the art done as much as possible with dip pens and ink in the style of the maps from the Age of Exploration, like those old-style world maps with "Here there be Dragons" and such.

I want to include historical and other landmarks and references to moments from Britain's history, including some relatively recent events. Some examples are Tintagel ( Arthur's birthplace, according to some ), the White Cliffs of Dover, Stonehenge, reference to the battle against the Spanish Armada and the noble efforts to stop the Bismarck at the Channel, the Bridge with the Olympic rings in reference to the Games last year, and a Spitfire in reference to the Battle of Britain.

From there, I need help. I need more to fill up the poster, including landmarks that I may not be familiar with. If anyone out there has suggestions, I'd appreciate it.