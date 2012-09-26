Teachers, Bad. Corporations and Churches, Good.

So the guy that benefits from "Corporations are people" now says that teachers' unions aren't. Wonder why?

NEW YORK—Mitt Romney repeated his call to curb the influence of teachers unions in public schools, arguing that the groups should no longer be allowed to contribute to political campaigns.

In an interview with NBC's Brian Williams at a network-sponsored forum on education, Romney accused teachers unions of putting their own interests above students. He said their contributions to politicians in charge of education issues are unfairly influencing the system, especially when it comes to contract negotiations.

"We have to get the money from teachers unions out of the campaigns. ... We've got to separate that," Romney said. "It's an extraordinary conflict of interest.