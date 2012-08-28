So, How About Those Teleprompters?

Just commenting real quick about yet another example of Republican hypocrisy.

We've heard cracks about Obama's use of teleprompters for how much of the past 4 years? Never mind that the first time I heard of them being used by a president was during Reagan's administration when they made a fuss about the low-visibility types that were apparently just introduced at that time. Never mind that both Bushes as well as Clinton used them as well, suddenly Obama using one was a big deal.

Well, I was just watching MSNBC and they were just talking about the Romney/Ryan camp's preparations for the convention, including mention of Ryan planning to use teleprompters for his speech that's expected to be about 30 minutes, and Ann Romney answering questions about getting used to using them.

So, my question is this: Where's the outrage from the GOP faithful about this? Why aren't they demanding that they be offered an anti-teleprompter candidate? This isn't something that happened 40 years ago ( like the "eating dog" bit some Republicans are trying to make an issue even after Obama shrugged it off at the Press Corps dinner ), it's happening right now. Are the Republican faithful going to stand up and demand that their nominee be better than Obama on this should-have-been-non-issue, or are they going to do the usual and accept their nominee's use of these supposedly-controversial devices?

And if Obama wins in November, will they once again refer to him as the "Teleprompter in Chief" even after their own guy would have been the same?