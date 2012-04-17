What Will We Do when the Zimmerman Case is Over? ( Opinion )

Now that George Zimmerman has been arrested, it seems we've finally gotten to the end of the beginning of the whole thing.

What I've been doing is looking at what I see as inconsistencies between the statements and what we've seen made public. We've already had many conversations on that, and the video, etc. and I'm sure we'll rehash it again and again as the trial proceeds and even after the verdict.

I see the trial as a necessary step. Regardless of the verdict and facts that come to light, a homicide with circumstances like these warrants thorough examination of not only the event itself, but also the decisions long before February 26th that allowed such tragedy to take place. Whether Zimmerman is found guilty of manslaughter, racially-motivated murder, or to have chosen to use excessive force but is legally not guilty as an unintended consequence of "stand your ground", we should re-examine such laws and the role of neighborhood watch programs.

Zimmerman's 911 call is readily available for all to hear his interpretation of what his role was. We need to see what the court has to say about that interpretation. Was leaving the car at all, let alone with a gun, when police were on the way and he saw no sign of imminent threat to property or people, especially when the 911 operator indicated he didn't need to leave the car, within the realm of what he was supposed to do?

The reason I see this as so important is that ignoring or overlooking these questions sets the stage for this to not be an isolated incident. I'm white, and so is my son, but he also has Asperger's Syndrome. Part of his condition involves not being comfortable looking people in the eyes. If he were somewhere that someone like Zimmerman was on a neighborhood watch, race may not be a factor, but he could be seen as "suspicious" by some gung-ho neighborhood watch volunteer with a gun who thinks that his looking elsewhere when stopped and questioned by a stranger is indication that my son is looking for a weapon or escape route. While misunderstandings could still happen with police, clear-cut guidelines for watch volunteers, especially ones who are armed, that state that they are not to go beyond an "observe and report" role unless there's a person in imminent danger and the situation can't wait for the police to arrive would preserve the intent of "stand your ground" while minimizing the chance of another tragedy.

While we should appreciate the efforts of neighborhood watches to keep neighbors safe and expect efforts to defend ourselves from actual, imminent threats to our lives to be an option, no one should lose a son because a neighbor doesn't recognize the kid on his way back from the store.

On the other side of it, whether Zimmerman's actions are proven in court to have been affected by racism or just the unintended consequences of laws and guidelines that weren't specific enough to avoid this tragedy, we should address these consequences and make sure these things are clarified so that there will be no chance of someone watching a son go to jail for having good intentions but killing someone in a panic, and that any would-be armed vigilante who would see the neighborhood watch as an opportunity to shoot first and ask questions later knows exactly where the line is and hopefully be discouraged from bringing Wild West justice into such programs at all.

The court will decide on Zimmerman. While we watch, no matter whether you think he's guilty or not, we should also look into what we as law-abiding citizens can do to avoid having to debate or discuss another tragedy like this later.

Note: Despite my being here a while, I haven't written enough articles to get the hang of some details like getting the "Opinion" tag on here. Sorry for any confusion this may cause.