Catholics Come Home wants Catholics to come back to church, and it’s using prime-time television ads to get across the message.
The nonprofit lay organization is partnering with dioceses across the country to launch a major, national “evangelization” campaign whose main component is nearly $4 million in network TV ads that will air across the country Dec. 16 to Jan. 8.
Prime-time religion: Catholics to air national TV ads
